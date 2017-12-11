ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Discusses Upcoming Access All Areas Book - "This One Fills In The Blanks"

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian will release his new book, Access All Areas: Stories From A Hard Rock Life, on December 12th via Da Capo Press.

In a new interview with Long Island Pulse, Scott discusses the new book. An excerpt follows:

Q: How is Access All Areas different from I’m the Man?

Scott Ian: "I’m The Man is an autobiography… This one fills in the blanks. It’s 23 stories from my life. Some of them from when I was a kid and most of them from my years in the band, touring, experiences I’ve had, crazy places I’ve been and situations I’ve been a part of, most of which I call my “Who the hell let me in here?” moments.

Q: Something that you touch upon in the book is while KISS is now a widely-admired rock band, back in the late 70s/early 80s, non-fans of the band would often voice their disapproval of those who wore KISS shirts in public.

S.I.: "Like any other kind of time in music, it’s generational. And KISS really tapped the vein of a younger crowd. When you had a bunch of 13 year olds, 14 year olds, 15 year olds who all of a sudden are wearing KISS shirts and yelling KISS lyrics and buying KISS records, well, of course, that makes it completely uncool for the older teenagers who were listening to Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Aerosmith and so on… If you look at it on paper, a four-year age difference, big deal. But 13 and 17, that means everything."

Ian collects all of his craziest hard rock stories into one balls-to-the-wall volume. Access All Areas has tales of humor, excess, fun, debauchery, food, booze, and mayhem from Scott's many years on the road as well as his encounters with celebrities like Dimebag Darrell, Trent Reznor/NIN, Madonna, Lemmy Kilmister, John Carpenter, Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Slayer, David Lee Roth, and many more.

In recent years, Scott Ian's "Speaking Words" club tours have drawn a devoted crowd of metal fans who love a good rock story. Ian has perfected his delivery, comic timing, and ability to highlight where the ridiculous meets the sublime. Best of all, Ian seems to lack the ability to be embarrassed, rendering Access All Areas howlingly funny, self-deprecating, and every bit as brash and brazen as one would expect from one of the original architects of speed metal.