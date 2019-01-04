ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN On "Utterly Fantastic" QUEEN - "Getting To Experience Them Through My Son’s Ears Has Been An Amazing Experience"

Anthrax guitarist, Scott Ian, has an new appreciation for rock legends Queen, having posted the following message via his social media accounts:

"I’ve been listening to Queen since 1975, you could say I’m a big fan. Our son got into them heavily about 6 months ago and their catalog has been playing 24/7 in our house.

"Getting to experience them through my son’s ears has been an amazing experience, delving deeper than I ever have into their records, their arrangements, their completely original sound. It’s like hearing them for the first time 43 years later and they sound even better, just utterly fantastic.

"And if that’s not enough, check out this super-cool piece that Brian just did as a tribute for a recent NASA mission. In case you didn’t know, Brian (Dr. May) is also an astrophysicist." Brian May issued his first new solo work in over two decades with the January 1st global digital release of a brand new track, “New Horizons”, written by Brian and Don Black, recorded and completed in December 2018. The single had its worldwide premiere from NASA control headquarters in Maryland USA on New Year’s Day, Tuesday, January 1st. Check it out below.