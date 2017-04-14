ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Talks Meeting Donald Trump - "He Was Kinda Giving Me Stink-Eye Most Of The Night..."

In the clip below, courtesy of Rolling Stone, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian recalls meeting Doanld Trump long before he became President of the United States.

Anthrax performed at at Electric Factory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 5th. Quality fan-filmed footage of the entire show can be watched via the YouTube playlist below.

Setlist:

“Among The Living”

“Caught In A Mosh”

“Madhouse”

“Fight 'Em 'Til You Can't”

“I Am The Law”

“Breathing Lightning”

“Efilnikufesin (N.F.L.)”

“Evil Twin”

“March Of The S.O.D.” (Stormtroopers Of Death cover)

“Blood Eagle Wings”

“Antisocial” (Trust cover)

“Indians”

Remaining dates for KillThrax, the Anthrax/Killswitch Engage co-headline tour, are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

15 - Texas Independence Festival - Austin, TX **#

16 - Boggus Ford Events Center - Pharr, TX **#

17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX *#

18 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX **#

20 - The Marquee - Phoenix, AZ *#

22 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA **#

23 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA **#

25 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA *#

26 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR **#

28 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *#

29 - Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, NE **#

30 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#

May

1 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO **#

3 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON **#

5 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY **#

6 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY *#

7 - House of Blues - Boston, MA *#

* - KsE closes

** - Anthrax closes

& - featuring Jasta

# - featuring Code Orange