ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Talks New Album - "I Don't Wanna Put A Record Out Until We Can Play Shows" (Video)

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian is featured in a new interview on Knotfest's Mosh Talks With Beez, found below, and he discusses the progress on the band's next studio album, the follow-up to For All Kings from 2016. He also comments on Mr. Bungle and working with vocalist Mike Patton and dum legend Dave Lombardo.

Scott: "COVID has obviously put a crimp in our plans, because we can't just get together and jam when we want to, and traveling has become not so easy, and all of that. So we've just been, slowly but surely, working on new material. And if anything, it just affords us more time to come up with more stuff. Maybe sometime early next year we'll be ready to go in and make a record... if it makes sense. I've said it before; I don't wanna put a record out until we can play shows. For me, to put a record out in a vacuum, it makes no sense to me. I'm not gonna put a record out and not play proper gigs; I'm not gonna do that. So we have to be patient. Everyone has to be patient."

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante revealed via social media that the band is gearing up to release their own signature brand of hand sanitzer, dubbed "Stop Spreading The Disease". Check it out below.

For those that have been living under a rock, the sanitizer label is a take on the cover artwork of the 1985 Anthrax album, Spreading The Disease.

Photo courtesy of Anthrax