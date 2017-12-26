ANTHRAX Guitarist SCOTT IAN Talks New Book In Video Q&A - "There's A Story Called 'Froot Loops'; Don't Read It At Breakfast"

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian released his new book, Access All Areas: Stories From A Hard Rock Life, on December 12th via Da Capo Press. On December 13th he took part in a Q&A session at the Strand bookstore in New York City. Check it out below.

Ian collects all of his craziest hard rock stories into one balls-to-the-wall volume. Access All Areas has tales of humor, excess, fun, debauchery, food, booze, and mayhem from Scott's many years on the road as well as his encounters with celebrities like Dimebag Darrell, Trent Reznor/NIN, Madonna, Lemmy Kilmister, John Carpenter, Robert Trujillo (Metallica), Slayer, David Lee Roth, and many more.

In recent years, Scott Ian's "Speaking Words" club tours have drawn a devoted crowd of metal fans who love a good rock story. Ian has perfected his delivery, comic timing, and ability to highlight where the ridiculous meets the sublime. Best of all, Ian seems to lack the ability to be embarrassed, rendering Access All Areas howlingly funny, self-deprecating, and every bit as brash and brazen as one would expect from one of the original architects of speed metal.