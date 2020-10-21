ANTHRAX, KORN, MASTODON Members Cover FAITH NO MORE Classic "We Care A Lot"; Video

In the new video below, members of Anthrax, Korn, Mastodon, Men Without Hats, Slaves On Dope, Refused, Quicksand, Brutal Truth, Czarface, Run DMC, Filter and Our Lady Peace cover Faith No More’s "We Care A Lot".

Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine of Slaves On Dope have teamed up with a veritable who’s who of music heavyweights to cover the song. In collaboration with the Roadie Relief effort, this video hopes to raise awareness to all the out of work people in the touring industry.

You can make a donation here, and you can purchase the song here.

This cover features: Bill Kelliher (Mastodon), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Ray Luzier (Korn), Kevin Jardine (Slaves On Dope), Ivan Doroschuk (Men Without Hats), Dennis Lyxén (Refused), Walter Schreifels (Quicksand), Kevin Sharp (Brutal Truth), Darryl McDaniels (RUN DMC), Esoteric (Czarface), Richard Patrick (Filter), and Raine Maida (Our Lady Peace).