ANTHRAX Members Past And Present Cover S.O.D.'s "March Of The S.O.D." (Video)

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has posted another lockdown cover featuring himself, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, and Nuclear Assault bassist / former Anthrax guitarist Dan Lilker performuing S.O.D.'s "March Of The S.O.D." Check it out below.

The track is taken from the S.O.D. debut from 1985, Speakl English Or Die.

Back in May, Benante posted a lockdown cover featuring himself, Scott Ian, Dan Lilker, and Faith No More / Mr. Bungle frontman Mike Patton. They pay tribute to S.O.D. with a take on "Speak English Or Die" dubbed "Speak Spanish Or Die".