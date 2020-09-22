ANTHRAX - Signature "Stop Spreading The Disease" Hand Sanitizer Coming Soon

September 22, 2020, 2 hours ago

news anthrax heavy metal

ANTHRAX - Signature "Stop Spreading The Disease" Hand Sanitizer Coming Soon

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has revealed via social media that the band is gearing up to release their own signature brand of hand sanitzer, dubbed "Stop Spreading The Disease". Check it out below.

For those that have been living under a rock, the sanitizer label is a take on the cover artwork of the 1985 Anthrax album, Spreading The Disease.

Anthrax were part of the recent Wacken World Wide stream and contributed a performance of "Time", taken from the Persistance Of Time album. Watch below:



Featured Audio

CARCASS – “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue” (Nuclear Blast)

CARCASS – “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews