ANTHRAX - Signature "Stop Spreading The Disease" Hand Sanitizer Coming Soon

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has revealed via social media that the band is gearing up to release their own signature brand of hand sanitzer, dubbed "Stop Spreading The Disease". Check it out below.

For those that have been living under a rock, the sanitizer label is a take on the cover artwork of the 1985 Anthrax album, Spreading The Disease.

Anthrax were part of the recent Wacken World Wide stream and contributed a performance of "Time", taken from the Persistance Of Time album. Watch below: