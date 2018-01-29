ANTHRAX Streaming "Caught In A Mosh" Video From Upcoming Kings Among Scotland Concert DVD

Anthrax is offering its fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from the band's upcoming live-in-concert DVD, Kings Among Scotland, due out on April 27th via Megaforce. The band's 1987 classic, "Caught In A Mosh", can be seen below.

The two-hour Kings Among Scotland was filmed on February 15th, 2017 at the band's sold-out concert at Barrowland Ballroom, the historic venue in Glasgow. The disc incorporates the band's entire live show, and includes gems like "Madhouse," "I Am the Law," "Breathing Lightning" and "Indians." The disc also features interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and other B-roll shot on the band's tour bus, backstage, in hotels and elsewhere, plus a "gear rundown" from each of the band members.

Kings Among Scotland was produced, directed, filmed and edited for Film24Productions by Paul M. Green (Opeth, The Damned, The Levellers), with the sound mixed by Anthrax studio producer Jay Ruston. Kings Among Scotland can be pre-ordered now by going to anthrax.com.

Last week, Anthrax kicked off KillThrax, its 29-date co-headline tour with Killswitch Engage. Remaining dates are below:

January

30 - Janus Landing - Tampa, FL

31 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

February

2 - Club Stage @ Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

3 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

5 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

6 - Iron City Music Hall - Birmingham, AL

8 - Concrete Street Music Hall - Corpus Christi, TX

9 - Lonestar Pavilion - Lubbock, TX

10 - Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

11 - El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

13 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

14 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

16 - Revolution - Boise, ID

17 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

19 - The Ranch - Edmonton, AB

20 - Revolution Place - Grande Prairie, AB

21 - Mac Hall - Calgary, AB

23 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

24 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Anthem @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City, IA

27 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

March

1 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

2 - The Dome - Rochester, NY

3 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

4 - State Theater - Portland, ME

(Photo - Andy Buchanan)