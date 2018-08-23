ANTHRAX To Begin Working On New Material In Early-2019; "We Have Some Tentative Time That We've Got Booked In January," Says Bassist FRANK BELLO

In a new interview with CBS San Francisco, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello reveals that the band are gearing up to work on new music.

Asked if he, Scott (Ian) and Charlie (Benante) try to work on new material for their next album while they're on the road, Frank responds, "What happens on the road, you can’t really get together right. You just have your own personal thing, maybe putting down some ideas on your iPhone or tape recorder or whatever you write with. I usually just use my iPhone. So if you have riffs and you have melodies, you remember them; what’s good and what’s going to stick. So that’s what I do.

"We have some tentative time that we’ve got booked in January to try to get together, Charlie Scott and I. But I also have another record coming out with this side project coming up in January. It’s with Dave Ellefson from Megadeth called Altitudes & Attitude. I have to deal with that too, so I’m going to be a little bit busy. But I like that kind of busy."

Read the full interview at CBS San Francisco.

In live news, Anthrax is currently supporting Slayer on their Farewell Tour, remaining dates are listed below:

August

23 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland, OR

26 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

November

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

3 - London, England - Wembley Arena

5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

7 - Birmingham, England - BCA

9 - Manchester, England - Arena

10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE

14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen

17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle

December

2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli