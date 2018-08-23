ANTHRAX To Begin Working On New Material In Early-2019; "We Have Some Tentative Time That We've Got Booked In January," Says Bassist FRANK BELLO
In a new interview with CBS San Francisco, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello reveals that the band are gearing up to work on new music.
Asked if he, Scott (Ian) and Charlie (Benante) try to work on new material for their next album while they're on the road, Frank responds, "What happens on the road, you can’t really get together right. You just have your own personal thing, maybe putting down some ideas on your iPhone or tape recorder or whatever you write with. I usually just use my iPhone. So if you have riffs and you have melodies, you remember them; what’s good and what’s going to stick. So that’s what I do.
"We have some tentative time that we’ve got booked in January to try to get together, Charlie Scott and I. But I also have another record coming out with this side project coming up in January. It’s with Dave Ellefson from Megadeth called Altitudes & Attitude. I have to deal with that too, so I’m going to be a little bit busy. But I like that kind of busy."
Read the full interview at CBS San Francisco.
In live news, Anthrax is currently supporting Slayer on their Farewell Tour, remaining dates are listed below:
August
23 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater - Portland, OR
26 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA
November
1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
3 - London, England - Wembley Arena
5 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
7 - Birmingham, England - BCA
9 - Manchester, England - Arena
10 - Newcastle, England - Metro Radio Arena
12 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Hydro SSE
14 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
15 - Zwolle, Netherlands - IJsselhallen
17 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
18 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
20 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
21 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
23 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
24 - Freiburg, Germany - SICK-ARENA
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
27 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
30 - Erfurt, Germany - Messehalle
December
2 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Helsinki, Finland - Helsingin Jäähalli