ANTHRAX To Perform In Malaysia For The First Time Ever In April

According to New Straits Times Online, Anthrax will be performing in Malaysia for the first time on April 4 at the Star Convention Centre in Menara PGRM.

Tickets are going for RM338 and RM438. Organized by Lampuneon Ent, the event is for fans aged 13 and above only. Admission for 13 to 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult at all times. For more details on the Anthrax Live In Malaysia 2020 concert, visit proticket.com.my.

Sweetwater recently released the video below, along with this message: "We couldn't be more excited to host Anthrax at Sweetwater Studios! Here's a peek behind the scenes. Thank you Shure for providing all of the awesome microphones we recorded with!"

Watch Anthrax perform "Madhouse" and "Fight ‘Em Til You Can't" live at Sweetwater Studios:

Anthrax performs next on March 20 as part of Knotfest 2020 in Chiba, Japan. Find the band's tour itinerary here.