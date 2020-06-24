ANTI-FLAG Announce Quarantine Sucks, Let’s Party! Digital Tour

Anti-Flag have announced their Quarantine Sucks, Let's Party digital tour. The band will stream sets from festivals at which it has performed and chat live with fans.

Below is the band's statement about the interactive online tour.

"At times of societal unrest, Anti-Flag have always looked to the punk rock community and work of our shows for solace. Because we can't tour right now, we wanted to find a way to stay connected and share our collective stories. These shows travel across the globe, and throughout years. We look forward to watching them with you, and regaining the energy we get from the show to have the strength and optimism to keep fighting for a better, more just world!"

Fans can re-live classic sets alongside the band, as the members will be chatting live during the streams every day at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT/11 PM BST/12 AM CEST) from this Friday, June 26 until Tuesday, June 30 at Veeps.com.

Those who purchase the "All Access Package" will receive a BONUS stream on July 1. It features the Live at Red Rocks 2018 show, a limited edition 'Quarantine Sucks, Let's Party' t-shirt, and a tour laminate.

The streaming schedule is as follows:

June

26 — Hellfest 2013

27 — Pukkelpop 2008

28— Woodstock Poland 2012

29 — Vainstream 2016

30 — Resurrection Fest 2018

July

1 — Red Rocks 2018 (BONUS — All Access Package Only)