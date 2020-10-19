ANTIQVA Featuring LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT And NE OBLIVISCARIS, BLACKGUARD Members To Release New Single In December

Antiqva, the black metal supergroup founded by Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris) and Lindsay Schoolcraft will release their debut single, "Funeral Crown", in December.

Lindsay commented, “We are very happy to announce this debut single will finally be released to the world in December 2020. After a long year of co-ordinating logistics from over five different countries, we have this first offering for those who have eagerly awaited all these years."

Antiqva is:

Lindsay Schoolcraft (formerly Cradle Of Filth)

Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris, Omega Infinity)

Justine Ethier (Karkaos, Blackguard)

Urzorn (Negator)

Memnock (Susperia, Abyssic)

Dalai Cellai (The Ocean Collective, Dirty Granny Tales)

Andy Thomas (Black Crown Initiate)

