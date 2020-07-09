ANTROPOMORPHIA Performs Cover Of VENOM's "Warhead"; Video

Netherlands-based extreme metal band, AntropomorphiA, have released the video below, featuring a performance of Venom's "Warhead".

Says the band: “While forced to remain in the shadows, cancel or postpone most of our activities, we decided to spend most of the lockdown period in our rehearsal bunker. During one of those lockdown sessions, we came up with the idea to record one of our favorite Venom tracks.

"We chose Venom's ‘Warhead’ not only because it's one of our favorite Venom tracks, but also its overall apocalyptic feel, the pounding drums of threatening doom, its filthy raw nightmarish screams, the sludgy mayhemic guitars... it all makes this a fitting soundtrack to these plague ridden times. Ad Me Venite Mortui.”