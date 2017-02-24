ANTROPOMORPHIA Release “Murmur Ov The Dead” Music Video

Dutch necromantic death metallers, AntropomorphiA, have released a video for “Murmur Ov The Dead”, a track from the new album, Sermon Ov Wrath, out now. The new clip can be found below.

The new record is available in the following formats:

- CD

- 180g black vinyl

- deep violet marble vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- blackberry red marble vinyl (limited to 100 copies)

- clear/purple marble vinyl (limited to 100 copies; USA exclusive)

An exclusive t-shirt bundle, plus digital options are also available. Order at this location.

Featuring artwork by 13 Candles Tattoo/Madeleine Hoogkamer, Sermon ov Wrath was once again recorded at drummer Marco Stubbe's Aftermath Studio, and then mastered by Tore Stjerna at Necromorbus Studio, giving the album a savage, crushing sound. As their most diverse record to-date, Sermon ov Wrath contains a bewitching atmosphere, furious groovy riffs, and merciless brutality - proving that the band is not afraid to experiment within the genre.

Sermon Ov Wrath tracklisting:

“Sermon Ov Wrath”

“Suspiria de Profundus”

“Murmur Ov The Dead”

“Ad Me Venite Mortui” (Intro)

“Crown Ov The Dead”

“Sinful Rapture”

“Within Her Pale Tomb Ov Putrid Lust”

“The Blistering Splendour Ov Darkness”

“In Bestial Decadence”

“Murmur Ov The Dead” video:

“Crown Ov The Dead”:

“Sermon Ov Wrath”:

AntropomorphiA lineup:

Ferry Damen - vocals, guitar

Jos van den Brand - guitar

Marc van Stiphout - bass

Marco Stubbe - drums