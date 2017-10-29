ANVIL Frontman STEVE "LIPS" KUDLOW - "I Feel As Though I've Retired Into Another Job, But It Doesn't Feel Like A Job Because I'm Doing What I Love"

Anvil frontman Steve "Lips" Kudlow recently guested on Australia's Voice FM program Collision to discuss the band's forthcoming album, Pounding The Pavement, as well as the band's longevity and success over the last few years.

Lips: "Anvil's music is optimistic because there's a tomorrow and there's something to look forward to and something to work for. That's really ultimately what it's all about and having something to do and something that's meaningful to your own life, no matter what that might be. Finding fulfillment, happiness. It's a big one. I mean, when you do what you love, you're at a huge advantage because it never feels like work. So for me, at this point, I feel like as though I've retired because I don't do physical labor anymore. I feel as though I've retired into another job but it doesn't feel like a job because I'm doing what I love. It's quite a remarkable place to be, especially at my age. I'm in a race against time, I've only got a certain amount of time left. That's the unfortunate aspect. I've finally dug in and started making a living at a point when most at my age are packing it in. It's kind of interesting."

Of course there are bands that have garnered higher chart positions, sold more albums and filled bigger venues than Anvil. Yet there are few metal acts that have earned as much respect from their colleagues as the Canadian act surrounding vocalist/guitarist Steve “Lips” Kudlow and drummer Robb Reiner. The most renowned Anvil aficionados include, among others, international stars such as Metallica and the late Lemmy of Motörhead, who have expressed their unreserved admiration time and again. The reasons for this evident respect are obvious: since 1978, Anvil have been the epitome of a passionate heavy metal band that refuses to be thrown off course by setbacks, adverse conditions and inconsistencies on the business side of things. Their latest album Pounding The Pavement proves their impressive stamina: never before have Anvil sounded as diverse, determined and inspiring.

Why has Pounding The Pavement turned into such an awesome offering? Kudlow’s explanation is simple: “The songwriting process started immediately after the work on our previous album, Anvil Is Anvil, had been completed,” he says. “So our thoughts instantly turned to the future again. After Anvil Is Anvil had been cut, everybody knew what we had just delivered and what Anvil’s future should sound like.”

Despite the diverse range of their ideas, Kudlow, Reiner and their bassist Chris Robertson have succeeded in filling the typical trademarks of this unusual band with life once again - which is an important aspect for every Anvil release, after all tradition and reliability play an essential role in this group. Kudlow: “Of course we always allow inspirations from earlier recordings to seep in, but always with an emphasis on evolving the characteristic Anvil sound. Lots of fans keep asking us to play the way we did in the so-called good old days. That’s why I try from time to time to pick up on that exciting feel of our older material. Mind you, it’s always exclusively about the basic atmosphere of that time, never about copying an older song.”

Pounding The Pavement was produced at the Soundlodge studios in Rhauderfehn in the northwest of Germany, where Anvil found not only the necessary peace and seclusion to concentrate on their recordings, but also met in studio owner Jörg Uken the ideal producer for their ambitioned work. Talking of which: the programmatic album title Pounding The Pavement is a synonym for the consistently serious challenge of ensuring Anvil’s financial survival. Kudlow: “I feel nothing could describe the way we’ve been working for the past forty years better than Pounding The Pavement: Anvil have tried for four decades to earn enough money to survive and continue to make music.”

The new album, Pounding The Pavement, will be released on January 19th through SPV/Steamhammer as a digipak version (+1 bonus track and poster), 2LP gatefold coloured version, download and stream.

Tracklisting:

“Bitch In The Box”

“Ego”

“Doing What I Want”

“Smash Your Face”

“Pounding The Pavement”

“Rock That Shit”

“Let It Go”

“Nanook Of The North”

“Black Smoke”

“World Of Tomorrow”

“Warming Up”

“Don´t Tell Me” (bonus track)

