ANVIL - July 4th Livestream Show Now Available Until July 14th

Back in February, Canada’s Anvil released a new album, Legal At Last, celebrating the legalization of recreational cannabis use in the country. To support this album, the heavy metallers had a very thorough tour planned in the UK and Germany, with an assortment of other stops along the way. Unfortunately, like everyone else, COVID-19 stopped the tour in its tracks.

Still looking to bring their new album and to fans around the world they performed on the first Canadian heavy metal live stream put on by District 7 Production and L'Anti Bar & Spectacles on July 4.

Anvil have now checked in with the following update:

"With overwhelming response to the success of Anvil virtual live stream concert, for all the fans who missed it and fans who watched it demanding to experience the performance again: now purchase tickets and Anvil virtual concert will be available for viewing until July 14th at 5 pm (EST). New ticket link is available here.