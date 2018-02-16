APOCALYPTICA Performs METALLICA's "Battery" Live At Hellfest 2017; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Professionally filmed video of Apocalyptica performing Metallica's "Battery" at Hellfest 2017 can be seen below.

On May 10th, 1996 Finnish rockers Apocalyptica released their epic debut, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos. The instrumental cello-driven rock opus changed the landscape of heavy music for years to come. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album, the group re-released it, remastered with three bonus tracks, in 2016.

The band has been touring the world in celebration of that anniversary and played a bunch of well-received US dates early last year. The celebration continues into 2018 with a brand new set of US dates.

Upon its release, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos was a new approach to the hits of the biggest metal band the world has seen. Even more, Apocalyptica created their very own genre and laid the foundation to a career that has lasted for 20 years so far with millions of records sold and sold out shows around the world.

Tour dates:

May

7 - Spokane, WA - Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox

8 - Salem, OR - Historic Elsinore Theatre

9 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center for the Arts

10 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

11 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

12 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

13 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center For The Arts

15 - Austin, TX - Emo's

16 - Dallas, TX - Strauss Square

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom

22 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

23 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino - Wolf Den

27 - Albany, NY - The Egg

29 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

30 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

31 - Westbury, NY - Theatre at Westbury