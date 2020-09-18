APOCALYPTICA Performs METALLICA's "Enter Sandman" At With Full Force Festival 2018; HQ Video
September 18, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Apocalyptica have released footage of their performance of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" at With Full Force Festival 2018. Watch below:
Apocalyptica recently released their new digital single, "Talk To Me" featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. Get it here, and watch a lyric video below.
"After years of friendship we are more than happy to release a song together with the amazing Lzzy of Halestorm! This song has been in our minds for quite some time and we have been waiting for the right moment to finish it, and getting Lzzy to join us and perform in her outstanding way was a dream come true! We want to thank Lzzy and the whole Halestorm team for their great work and friendship." - Eicca Toppinen
“Apocalyptica and I have for years talked about doing something together, and the last time I saw Eicca Toppinen, in Helsinki, Finland during the 2019 Tuska Festival, he brought up the idea that we finally make that talk a reality. I’m so excited for the world to hear this song! Thank you so much to the entire Apocalyptica camp for being a part of our family all these years and for including me in this project!” - Lzzy Hale
The Epic Apocalypse Tour featuring Epica and Apocalyptica, with support by Helsinki prog metallers Wheel, has been postponed till Spring 2021.
Resheduled tour dates are as follows:
March
1 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol0
5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
6 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
7 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
8 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole
10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
11 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Hala Vodova
13 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
14 - Gdansk, Poland - B90
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns
21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum
April
1 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
7 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum
8 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
9 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma
11 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
12 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
13 - Paris, France - Zenith
14 - Brussel, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
16 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *NEW*
17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
20 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
21 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP arena
22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
24 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
27 - London, UK - Roundhouse
28 - Manchester, UK - Academy