APOCALYPTICA Performs METALLICA's "For Whom The Bell Tolls" At With Full Force Festival 2018; HQ Video

This is your weekly dose of Apocalyptica performing Metallica classics at With Full Force Festival 2018. Watch their take on "For Whom The Bell Tolls" below.

Apocalyptica recently released their new digital single, "Talk To Me" featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. Get it here, and watch a lyric video below.

"After years of friendship we are more than happy to release a song together with the amazing Lzzy of Halestorm! This song has been in our minds for quite some time and we have been waiting for the right moment to finish it, and getting Lzzy to join us and perform in her outstanding way was a dream come true! We want to thank Lzzy and the whole Halestorm team for their great work and friendship." - Eicca Toppinen

“Apocalyptica and I have for years talked about doing something together, and the last time I saw Eicca Toppinen, in Helsinki, Finland during the 2019 Tuska Festival, he brought up the idea that we finally make that talk a reality. I’m so excited for the world to hear this song! Thank you so much to the entire Apocalyptica camp for being a part of our family all these years and for including me in this project!” - Lzzy Hale