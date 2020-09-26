APOCALYPTICA Performs METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" At With Full Force Festival 2018; HQ Video

Apocalyptica have released footage of their performance of Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" at With Full Force Festival 2018. Watch below:

Apocalyptica recently released their new digital single, "Talk To Me" featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale. Get it here, and watch a lyric video below.

"After years of friendship we are more than happy to release a song together with the amazing Lzzy of Halestorm! This song has been in our minds for quite some time and we have been waiting for the right moment to finish it, and getting Lzzy to join us and perform in her outstanding way was a dream come true! We want to thank Lzzy and the whole Halestorm team for their great work and friendship." - Eicca Toppinen

“Apocalyptica and I have for years talked about doing something together, and the last time I saw Eicca Toppinen, in Helsinki, Finland during the 2019 Tuska Festival, he brought up the idea that we finally make that talk a reality. I’m so excited for the world to hear this song! Thank you so much to the entire Apocalyptica camp for being a part of our family all these years and for including me in this project!” - Lzzy Hale

The Epic Apocalypse Tour featuring Epica and Apocalyptica, with support by Helsinki prog metallers Wheel, has been postponed till Spring 2021.

Resheduled tour dates are as follows:

March

1 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol0

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

6 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

7 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

8 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

11 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Hala Vodova

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

14 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum

April

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

7 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum

8 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

9 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

12 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

13 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Brussel, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

16 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *NEW*

17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

21 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP arena

22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

24 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

27 - London, UK - Roundhouse

28 - Manchester, UK - Academy