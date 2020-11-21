APOCALYPTICA Performs METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters" At With Full Force Festival 2018; HQ Video

This is your weekly dose of Apocalyptica performing Metallica classics at With Full Force Festival 2018. Watch their take on "Nothing Else Matters" below.

This season’s last Tuska Utopia episode takes the torch bearers of cello metal, Apocalyptica, to perform at the ruins of the medieval Church of St. Michael. The episode premieres on Friday, November 27th at 9pm (UTC +2). Watch the trailer below and buy tickets here.

Eicca Toppinen: "Playing at Pälkäne church ruins for Tuska Utopia was such a unique experience for us. The atmosphere in this special location gave us such a deep and inspiring state of mind. The whole set up with lights and sound felt so intense and fitting into our music. We are super thrilled to share this experience with you!"

The episode is available for purchase worldwide at SemiLive's platform until November 29th at 9pm (UTC +2).

Each hour-long stream includes a concert, an interview with the artists and a tour of the location in the spirit of a travel show hosted by Samy Elbanna from the band Lost Society. The episodes are directed by Taku Kaskela, well-known for directing both TV shows and music videos. Tuska Utopia is a new concept created and produced by the team behind the Tuska Festival.

Before Apocalyptica, you have a chance to catch Turmion Kätilöt at the Suvilahti gas holder in Helsinki on Friday, November 13th at 9pm (UTC +2) and Battle Beast at a secret stone castle on Friday, November 20th at 9pm (UTC +2). Check out all Tuska Utopia trailers on Tuska’s YouTube channel and make sure you buy tickets to all three episodes here.