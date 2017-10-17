APOCALYPTICA Release New Video For Cover Of METALLICA’s “Sad But True”

Finnish rockers, Apocalyptica, have released a new video for their cover of the Metallica hit, “Sad But True”.

Says the band: “We brought a camera crew along to our Berlin show, to film it allllllll for our NEW VIDEO for ‘Sad But True’!”

On May 10th, 1996, Apocalyptica released their epic debut, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos, a new approach to the hits of the biggest metal band the world has seen. Apocalyptica created their very own genre and laid the foundation to a career that has lasted over 21 years so far with millions of records sold and sold out shows around the world.

The beauty and mastery of Apocalyptica undoubtedly lies within the live arena, where the furious thrashing of four cellists skillfully recreating metal masterpieces offers a truly unique concert experience. After a sold out run of shows celebrating this landmark album earlier this year, and an appearance at Stone Free festival in 2016, the band return to the UK next year to give fans one last chance to see Plays Metallica By Four Cellos, in its live majesty, in some of the UK’s finest theatres, including Birmingham’s Symphony Hall.

Says the band: “When touring in autumn last year we were blown away by the enthusiasm and feedback we received especially in London. It was a no brainer looking into doing more shows in England and Scotland. Here we come and hope to see you all there!”

Dates:

February

27 - Brighton, UK - Dome

28 - Bristol, UK - Colston Hall

March

1 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

2 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

3 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC

Tickets on sale at myticket.co.uk/.