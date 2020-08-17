APOCALYPTICA To Release "Talk To Me" Single Feat. HALESTORM's LZZY HALE

Finnish cello masters Apocalyptica have announced the release of their new digital single, "Talk To Me" featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, on Friday, August 21. You can now pre-save the song here.



The Epic Apocalypse Tour featuring Dutch symphonic titans Epica and Apocalyptica, with support by Helsinki prog metallers Wheel, has been postponed till Spring 2021.

Resheduled tour dates are as follows:

March

1 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol0

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

6 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

7 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

8 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

11 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Hala Vodova

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

14 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum

April

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

7 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum

8 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

9 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

11 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

12 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

13 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Brussel, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

16 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *NEW*

17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

20 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

21 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP arena

22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

24 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

27 - London, UK - Roundhouse

28 - Manchester, UK - Academy

(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)