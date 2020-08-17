APOCALYPTICA To Release "Talk To Me" Single Feat. HALESTORM's LZZY HALE
August 17, 2020, an hour ago
Finnish cello masters Apocalyptica have announced the release of their new digital single, "Talk To Me" featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, on Friday, August 21. You can now pre-save the song here.
The Epic Apocalypse Tour featuring Dutch symphonic titans Epica and Apocalyptica, with support by Helsinki prog metallers Wheel, has been postponed till Spring 2021.
Resheduled tour dates are as follows:
March
1 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
3 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol0
5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
6 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
7 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique
8 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole
10 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
11 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
12 - Brno, Czech Republic - Hala Vodova
13 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
14 - Gdansk, Poland - B90
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns
21 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum
April
1 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
7 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum
8 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
9 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma
11 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
12 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
13 - Paris, France - Zenith
14 - Brussel, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
16 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City *NEW*
17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
18 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
20 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
21 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP arena
22 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
24 - Luxembourg - Den Atelier
25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
27 - London, UK - Roundhouse
28 - Manchester, UK - Academy
(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)