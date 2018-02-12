APOSTLE OF SOLITUDE Premier "Keeping The Lighthouse" Music Video

An official video for "Keeping The Lighthouse", a track from Apostle Of Solitude's forthcoming album, From Gold To Ash, is available for streaming below. Cruz Del Sur Music has opened CD and vinyl pre-orders for From Gold To Ash. The album will be released February 23rd on CD, vinyl LP, cassette, and digital formats. CD pre-order, Vinyl pre-order.

Recorded in September 2017 at Russian Recording in Bloomington, IN with studio mastermind Mike Bridavsky, From Gold To Ash offers seven songs of ambitious, aching doom. Largely defined by the heartfelt and emotive dual vocals of Chuck Brown and Steve Janiak, From Gold To Ash covers a wide spectrum of heavy, from raging instrumentals to introspective guitar duos, monolithic doom riffs and reflective, melodic heartache. From Gold To Ash is also the first Apostle Of Solitude album to feature bassist Mike Naish (Astral Mass, Shroud of Vulture).

Formed in 2004 by vocalist-guitarist Chuck Brown (ex-The Gates Of Slumber) with heavy hitter Corey Webb on drums, Apostle Of Solitude released their debut Sincerest Misery (via Eyes Like Snow) in 2008 and the follow-up Last Sunrise in 2010 (via Profound Lore) before adding vocalist-guitarist Steve Janiak (Devil to Pay) in 2012. The band released their epic third album Of Woe and Wounds for Cruz Del Sur Music in 2014, followed by multiple tours across the US and triumphant 2016 European appearances at Hammer of Doom (DE) and Doom Over Vienna (AT) festivals.

Following the release of From Gold To Ash, Apostle Of Solitude plan on hitting the road in the United States and returning to Europe.

Tracklisting:

"Overlord"

"My Heart Is Leaving Here"

"Autumn Moon"

"Keeping The Lighthouse"

"Monochrome (Discontent)"

"Ruination Be Thy Name"

"Grey Farewell"

"Keeping The Lighthouse" video:

"My Heart Is Leaving Here":

From Gold To Ash by Apostle of Solitude



Apostle Of Solitude is:

Corey Webb - drums

Chuck Brown - guitars, vocals

Steve Janiak - guitars, vocals

Mike Naish - bas