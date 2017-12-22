APPICE - Drum Brothers CARMINE & VINNY APPICE Streaming Entire Sinister Album With Track Commentary

Legendary drummers and brothers Vinny and Carmine Appice teamed up for a new project, Appice, and released their debut album, Sinister, via SPV/Steamhammer back in October. Now you can listen to the full album and hear commentary on each track from the brothers. Get Sinister at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Sinister”

“Monsters And Heroes”

“Killing Floor”

“Danger”

“Drum Wars”

“Riot”

“Suddenly”

“In The Night”

“Future Past”

“You Got Me Running”

“Bros In Drums”

“War Cry”

“Sabbath Mash”

Album stream with track commentary:

"Monsters And Heroes" video:

"Monsters And Heroes” lyric video:

Carmine and Vinny will perform songs from Sinister at the 2018 Hall Of Heavy Metal History Celebrity Induction Ceremony, on January 24th.

"We are so excited to have Carmine and Vinny Appice perform some of the songs from their Sinister album, at the 2018 Hall Of Heavy Metal History Celebrity Induction Ceremony," says Hall Of Heavy Metal History President Pat Gesualdo. "Vinny was inducted into the Hall in 2017, and Carmine is going to be inducted in 2018."

Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess, bass virtuoso Billy Sheehan and other metal royalty will be featured in the annual Hall Of Heavy Metal History induction ceremony.

The 2018 all-star induction ceremony takes place Wednesday, January 24th at the Anaheim Wyndham Garden Grove, Anaheim CA. Television and radio personality Eddie Trunk will host the event. An all-star jam and surprise artists will be part of the ceremony. Budderside will perform as special guests. Proceeds to benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

The 2018 Hall Of Heavy Metal History inductees Include:

- Bill Ward (Black Sabbath, Ward One)

- Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)

- Billy Sheehan (David Lee Roth, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs)

- Carmine Appice (Ozzy, Michael Schenker, Paul Stanley), Induction by Vinny Appice

- Anvil

- Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater, Rudess/Morgenstein)

- Riot

- Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford, Painmuseum, Courtesy of Marshall Amps)

- Munsey Ricci (President, Skateboard Marketing)

- Exodus

- Sammy Ash (COO Sam Ash Music)

- Elliott Rubinson (Dean Guitars, with Rubinson family accepting the Induction)

(Photo - Joey Wester)