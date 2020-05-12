ARACANIA Turns Pandemic Frustration Into New Song “Lockdown”

While holed up in isolation, French metal band Arcania has put their time to good use by working on new material, including the new quarantine-Inspired song and video “Lockdown,” debuting on the band’s Facebook page today.

A new Arcania album was originally in the works for this year. Sadly, after months of speaking with a label partner, the band’s record deal fell through due to the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have decided to turn this frustration unto a creating process,” says guitarist/vocalist Cyril Peglion. “Rather than recording our new album, the idea came to compose a new song while everyone’s locked at home. Every member tracked his parts without any rehearsal, and this is the result.”

The “Lockdown” single will be available via all digital platforms on June 10. The video is available today on their Facebook page: