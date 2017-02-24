ARCH ENEMY - Acoustic Cover Of "War Eternal" Posted: "Re-Arranged For Campfire Situations"

Multi-instrumentalist Rabin Miguel recently posted an acoustic cover of Arch Enemy's "War Eternal" and found a fan in the band's vocalist, Alissa White-Gluz. She re-posted the video clip on Facebook along with the following message:

"Wow! This is great! I LOVE the arrangement! I sing our songs in clean vocals sometimes just to fuck around at sound check, but this is next level! Thank you for this beautiful fan art/ tribute! We appreciate all the attention to detail and effort and talent required here!"

Rabin Miguel calls the cover "true death metal rearranged for campfire-situations and such..."

According to a brief Twitter update from Arch Enemy guitarist / founder Michael Amott, fans can look forward to a new studio album later this year:

I hope after the summer...September!? We're in the studio now... 🎚 https://t.co/GLQUoSU2az





— Michael Amott (@Michael_Amott) 11 February 2017















Amott and vocalist Alissa White-Gluz spoke with Rock Hard's Conny Schiffbauer during this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise and discussed the new record. Check out the interview below.

Arch Enemy have released a live video for “War Eternal”, filmed at Wacken 2016 and taken from their upcoming live DVD/Blu-ray, As The Stages Burn!, which will be released on March 31st via Century Media. Watch the new clip below.

Featuring footage of their headline performance at Wacken Open Air 2016, marking the pinnacle of a highly successful album campaign in support of War Eternal, As The Stages Burn! highlights an impressive live production fans have never seen before.

As The Stages Burn! will be available as Ltd. Deluxe CD+DVD+Blu-ray Box Set, Special Edition CD+DVD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP+DVD and as digital album. War Eternal (Live at Wacken 2016) is also available as a digital single and Instant Grat Track. Click here to direct you to selected stores and download/streaming platforms.

The full Wacken 2016 show was recorded with 13 cameras, produced and directed by Patric Ullaeus. The audio was mixed by Andy Sneap.

The DVD/Blu-ray also contains Behind The Scenes footage from Wacken, as well as excerpts from the Tokyo Sacrifice live DVD, all War Eternal music videos and a new, previously unreleased video clip for “Time Is Black” as bonus material! The Deluxe Box Set will come with an Artbook incl. CD, DVD and Blu-ray, pop-up art, lanyard and As The Stages Burn! laminate.

“War Eternal” video:

Trailer:

Go get your ticket for the exclusive release shows with special support from Lacuna Coil and The Haunted now.