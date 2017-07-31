ARCH ENEMY Announce January / February 2018 European Tour Dates; WINTERSUN, TRIBULATION, JINJER To Support

Arch Enemy are ready to conquer fans worldwide as they embark on their headlining international Will To Power Tour this fall in support of their new release, Will To Power, out September 8th via Century Media Records.

The first leg of the tour will trek across Eastern Europe from September 15th until October 11th with support act Jinjer. The band are excited to announce the second round of dates for the Will to Power Tour will take place in early 2018 from January 12th until February 7th across Western Europe and feature support from Wintersun, Tribulation and Jinjer.

Arch Enemy bandleader and chief songwriter Michael Amott comments: “Very happy to already announce our Will To Power European headline tour for early 2018. We can't wait to get back out there with a new fresh Arch Enemy show full of cool surprises! And what a lineup! We have assembled a killer tour package with some amazing bands for you. Wintersun, Tribulation and Jinjer are all bands with their own unique and impressive live performances. This all adds up to an epic night of metal that should not be missed!"

Finnish metallists' Wintersun commented, "We're super excited to announce that we will be supporting the mighty Arch Enemy on their European tour in January-February 2018! Hope to see you all there!“

Label mates Tribulation also announced, “It is happening again! We are returning to the road in conjunction with the release of our new album, first stop Europe with no other than Arch Enemy. See you all soon!”

While Jinjer chimed in stating, "We are literally counting the days until this tour starts! It's everything that we've been working up to for the past few years: bigger venues, bigger crowds and smashing the stage every night with the likes of a heavy metal giant like Arch Enemy. This tour will be one for the record books for sure!"

Arch Enemy live:

August

4 - Rock Pod Kamenom Festival - Snina, Slovakia

5 - Ostrava v Plamenech - Ostrava, Czech Republic

7 - Festival Di Majano - Majano, Itlay

8 - Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

10 - Leyendas Del Rock - Villena, Spain

11 - Vagos Metal Fest - Vagos, Portugal

12 - Into The Grave - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derby, UK

September (with Jinjer)

15 - Innsbruck, Austria - Music Hall

16 - Linz, Austria - Posthof

17 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Cvetlicarna

18 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine

20 - Bucharest, Romnaia - Quantic Club Open Air Stage

21 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall

22 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus 117 Academy

23 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

25 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

26 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

27 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

29 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

30 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Café

October (with Jinjer)

1 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

3 - Minsk, Belarus - Re:Public*

4 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Aurora*

6 - Novosibrisk, Russia - Otdyh*

8 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club*

10 - Moscow, Russia - Yotapace*

11 - Samara, Russia - Zvezda*

*without Jinjer

January (with Wintersun, Tribulation, Jinjer)

12 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

17 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

18 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

22 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

23 - Paris, France - Bataclan

24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

27 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

31 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

February (with Wintersun, Tribulation, Jinjer)

1 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

3 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn

5 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

7 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

Tickets for all shows available at ArchEnemy.net.

Will To Power is available for pre-order on physical and digital formats here.

Will To Power promises to be the ultimate statement of heavy metal supremacy and will mark the first album the band have recorded with their current line-up - Alissa White-Gluz (vocals), Michael Amott (guitars), Jeff Loomis (guitars), Sharlee D’Angelo (bass), and Daniel Erlandsson (drums). The album was co-produced by Amott and Erlandsson, while being mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren.

Will To Power's captivating cover artwork was designed by Alex Reisfar.

Michael Amott commented on the artwork: "It was a pleasure working with Alex Reisfar on the Will To Power cover artwork, he immediately grasped the concept and atmosphere we were looking for with this album. We talked about the double edged sword that is human ambition, how it can be outstandingly creative and beautiful but can also be turned into something dark and powerful. Alex proceeded to masterfully paint a strong image that evokes a lot of feelings. The human skull as a central focal point, the flesh sort of falling off into the circular pattern. The snake ouroboros weaving in and out of the mouths and throats of the severed heads of a wolf, a goat and a vampire bat... All representing self determination and a predatory, almost parasitic will to power.”

Tracklisting:

“Set Flame To The Night”

“The Race”

“Blood In The Water”

“The World Is Yours”

“The Eagle Flies Alone”

“Reason To Believe”

“Murder Scene”

“First Day In Hell”

“Saturnine”

“Dreams Of Retribution”

“My Shadow And I”

“A Fight I Must Win”

"The World Is Yours" video:

Råpunk EP:

“Warsystem” (Skitslickers cover)

“Armed Revolution” (Skitslickers cover)

“Spräckta Snutskallar” (Skitslickers cover)

“The Leader (Of The Fuckin’ Assholes)” (Skitslickers cover)

“Nitad” (Moderat Likvidation cover)

“When The Innocent Die” (Anti-Cimex cover)

“City Baby Attacked By Rats” (Charged G.B.H. cover)

“The Leader (Of The Fuckin’ Assholes)” (Skitslickers cover):

Fans can currently take part in a special campaign which will allow them to sign up and have their name featured in the Will To Power Deluxe Box Set Edition. For further details and to have your name included, please visit this location.