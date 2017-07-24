ARCH ENEMY, BORKNAGAR, TRIPTYKON, SAXON, METAL CHURCH And More; Live At Wacken 2016 BluRay/DVD + Audio CD To Hit North America In August; Video Trailer

Welcome to the ultimate heavy metal event-in-a-box (well, digipack) as once again, fans of heavy metal, hard rock and specifically the greatest metal festival in the world, Germany's Wacken Open Air, can relive the 2016 festival's most stellar moments thanks to a double disc CD and double disc DVD/BluRay release on August 11th (North America) - which only requires some beer, buddies and perhaps a few pairs of muddy boots to turn your living room into a faithful recreation.

You'll hear music from over 30 artists, including Arch Enemy, Bullet For My Valentine, Borknager, Barb Wire Dolls, Triptykon, Saxon, Metal Church, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons and Steel Panther. Once your ear-drums are begging for a breather, you can gorge your eyes on the following footage from many of the same artists, including Axel Rudi Pell, Entombed A.D. Red Fang and Tarja Turunen, plus experience the emotional tribute to legendary Motörhead founder Ian 'Lemmy' Kilmister, "Born To Lose, Live To Win".

Check out a video trailer, and pre-order via the Amazon widget below.