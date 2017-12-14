ARCH ENEMY - Ernie Ball Paradigm: Stronger Than JEFF LOOMIS; Video

Ernie Ball asked Jeff Loomis of Arch Enemy (ex-Nevermore) to put their ultra break-resistant Ernie Ball Paradigm strings to the test to see if he was stronger than the most advanced guitar strings ever created. The results? See for yourself.

Ernie Ball Paradigm guitar strings are the latest innovation from the world's premiere maker of guitar strings since 1962. Paradigm delivers superior strength, unparalleled durability and the legendary Ernie Ball tone they’re known for, guaranteed. If your set of Paradigm strings break or rust within 90 days of purchase, they’ll replace them.

Available in electric and acoustic in their most popular gauges. Order yours today.