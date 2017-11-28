ARCH ENEMY - Gear Talk With Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS: "I Don't Like To Mess Around With Too Many Effects; I'm Boring"

Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis recently sat down with Ultimate Guitar for some gear talk. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

UG: I would imagine that the portability of a system like that makes it easy to tour some of the countries Arch Enemy tours. It would be pretty difficult to lug around a bunch of full stacks.

Loomis: "It really would. It's just not really possible at this time. Our rig just needs to come with us. Like, for instance, if we have a fly in gig in Russia or something, I just bring a small pedalboard but back in the day I would have backline rental gear and usually amps would show up beaten up and the tubes would be old and the tone would constantly change. With rack stuff, it's always the same. It's consistent and I think that's key. I've always got my tone with me."

UG: One thing I like about the rack effects is that you have all these different effects at the tips of your fingers and you don't have to go out and buy 20 different pedals for 200 or 300 dollars. Has the rack effect route allowed you to experiment a little more with effects?

Loomis: "You know, sometimes I mess around with stuff like that but really my setup is really simple - I like it to just be my hands and my guitar so I don’t like to mess around with too many effects. I'm boring, man."

Read the complete interview here.

Arch Enemy are collaborating with Pablo’s Coffee from Denver, Colorado to provide some high quality coffee beans in the name of heavy metal. A taste beyond good and evil, that you can only get your hands on during the current North American tour.

North American tour dates:

November

28 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

29 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

December

1 - Marquee Theater - Phoenix, AZ

2 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

5 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

6 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX