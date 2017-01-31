ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Guests On New Instrumental Track By Shredder ROB SCALLON; Video Available

Guitar geek Rob Scallon, known for his innovative covers of metal classics using the ukelele, banjo or whatever interument happens to be on hand, has released a new album of original material entitled The Scene Is Dead. A video for the track "Gateways" featuring a guest solo by Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis is available below.

The Scene Is Dead tracklist is as follows:

"Gas Mask Catalogue" (solo by Pete Cottrell)

"Envy"

"Gateways" (solo by Jeff Loomis)

"And Ever"

"Chronosil"

"Jerome" (solo by Rabea Massaad)

"Jekyl N' Hyde"

"The Dial "

"Inferis Exterra"

"The Obscurity" (solo by Sarah Longfield)

"Rogue" (solos by Ola Englund, Garrett Peters, Leah Woodward, Jeff Loomis)

Scallon: "The album was made with extended-range guitars. Four tracks of which featuring the 9-string tuned to C# or double drop B. The tracks on this album are named after no longer with us metal bands from the Chicago suburbs. The album is dedicated to them and all the other local bands that made up our local metal scene growing up."