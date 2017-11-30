ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Performs "Jato Unit" In EMGtv Hall Of Fame HD Re-Edit Series; Video

EMGtv presents the Hall Of Fame HD re-edit series. In the clip below, Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, ex-Nevermore) shreds "Jato Unit" from his album Zero Order Phase on his 7 string Schecter guitar and EMG 707 pickups.

Arch Enemy are collaborating with Pablo’s Coffee from Denver, Colorado to provide some high quality coffee beans in the name of heavy metal. A taste beyond good and evil, that you can only get your hands on during the current North American tour.

North American tour dates:

December

1 - Marquee Theater - Phoenix, AZ

2 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

4 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX

5 - Alamo City Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

6 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX