ARCH ENEMY To Release 1996 - 2017 Deluxe Vinyl Box Set In February

Arch Enemy will release a deluxe vinyl box set including all ten studio albums and a bonus gatefold 2LP featuring covers and bonus tracks recorded between 1996 and 2017 on February 16th. The hand-numbered box set also comes with a 36-page-booklet with liner notes. All albums are mastered for vinyl.

It will be available as a picture LP box set and also in the following vinyl colors:

* Black vinyl – limited to 1.500 copies

* Clear vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro

* Transparent red vinyl – limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP

* Silver vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast

* Dark green vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at ST Records

* Picture vinyl – limited to 500 copies

Pre-order here.

The band will continue to spread their power in early 2018 on their Winter tour with Wintersun, Tribulation and Jinjer across Western Europe. Full dates listed below. Tickets available at here.

Tour dates:

January (with Wintersun, Tribulation, Jinjer)

12 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

15 - Zurich, Switzerlan) - Komplex

17 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

18 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

20 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

22 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

23 - Paris, France - Bataclan

24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

27 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

28 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

31 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

February (with Wintersun, Tribulation, Jinjer)

1 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

3 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn

5 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

7 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

9 - Glasgow, UK - ABC*

10 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City*

11 - London, UK - Koko*

13 - Manchester, UK - Ritz*

14 - Bristol, UK - Academy*

* without Jinjer

(Photo - Katja Kuhl)