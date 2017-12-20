ARCH ENEMY To Release 1996 - 2017 Deluxe Vinyl Box Set In February
December 20, 2017, an hour ago
Arch Enemy will release a deluxe vinyl box set including all ten studio albums and a bonus gatefold 2LP featuring covers and bonus tracks recorded between 1996 and 2017 on February 16th. The hand-numbered box set also comes with a 36-page-booklet with liner notes. All albums are mastered for vinyl.
It will be available as a picture LP box set and also in the following vinyl colors:
* Black vinyl – limited to 1.500 copies
* Clear vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at CMDistro
* Transparent red vinyl – limited to 200 copies, only available at EMP
* Silver vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at Nuclear Blast
* Dark green vinyl – limited to 100 copies, only available at ST Records
* Picture vinyl – limited to 500 copies
Pre-order here.
The band will continue to spread their power in early 2018 on their Winter tour with Wintersun, Tribulation and Jinjer across Western Europe. Full dates listed below. Tickets available at here.
Tour dates:
January (with Wintersun, Tribulation, Jinjer)
12 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
13 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
15 - Zurich, Switzerlan) - Komplex
17 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz
18 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
20 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
22 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
23 - Paris, France - Bataclan
24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
27 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
28 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit
31 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
February (with Wintersun, Tribulation, Jinjer)
1 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan
3 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn
5 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
7 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
9 - Glasgow, UK - ABC*
10 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City*
11 - London, UK - Koko*
13 - Manchester, UK - Ritz*
14 - Bristol, UK - Academy*
* without Jinjer
(Photo - Katja Kuhl)