ARCHER NATION To Support ANNIHILATOR On European Tour

California metal act Archer Nation are set to cross the pond again as main support to Canadian thrash legends Annihilator for a 2-month/40-show run across UK and Europe.

Says vocalist/guitarist Dylan Rose, "Archer Nation previously supported Annihilator in the UK and Europe in 2015 so it was a huge honor to get the call again. Jeff Waters is such an underrated guitarist and contributor to thrash metal, and his band is better than ever. We're very excited to bring our new album to our friends in Europe for the first time."

Archer Nation released their Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Megadeth) produced LP Beneath The Dream earlier this year on David Ellefson's EMP Label Group, before heading out on tour supporting Anvil, and David Ellefson himself on his Summer More Life With Deth tour, where the band performed an impromptu version of "Tornado Of Souls" with Ellefson and Hatchet guitarist Clayton Cagle, as a tribute to Dave Mustaine who was recently diagnosed with throat cancer, at Sweetwater in Ft. Wayne, IN.