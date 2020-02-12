ARCHSPIRE’s OLI PETERS Boxes For Charity; Launches Fundraising Campaign

Archspire vocalist Oli Peters will be fighting in a boxing charity event and raising money to provide free self-defense classes for youth, women, and the LGBTQ community of the downtown Eastside in Vancouver. Peters is competing on behalf of Brassneck Brewery in conjunction with BeerWars, an annual collaborative fundraiser between Vancouver’s Beer and Boxing communities. Participants from over a dozen local craft breweries take part in an intensive three month training regime to prepare themselves for a sold out boxing card at participating venues. Donate here.

Funds raised from BeerWars benefits local boxing gym Eastside Boxing Club located in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. This community based non-profit aims to better its community through boxing programs and community building.

The dollars raised through Beer Wars, allows Eastside Boxing Club to serve the community of the Downtown Eastside. Through programs like:

-the youth after-school boxing program

-making moves: free boxing program for mothers living in the Downtown Eastside

-free self-defense classes for women, fem identified, and members of the LGBTQTT2S+

-frontline fight club - free boxing training for front line workers dealing with the opioid crisis

Peters comments: "Howdy friends! Have you ever wanted to see that bald prick vocalist from Archspire get punched in his face?! Well I've got exciting news for you! I'm that prick! And I've teamed up with my pals Nigel and Ryan from Brassneck Brewery to take part in Eastside boxing's annual BeerWars event! We are three weeks into our three month intensive training regiment and boy is it a lot of work. We'll be entering the ring in April to fight other members of local breweries. All proceeds go toward providing free self-defense classes to youth, women and LGBTQ people of the DTES! Please help us out if you can by heading to our fundraising page and donating to our campaign! Or just share this video so we can reach our minimum goal of $1500. We'll be posting updates of our progress and live streaming the fight. Stay tuned, Stay Tech and drink Brassneck!"

Previously, Canadian tech death masters Archspire have revealed the lineup for their forthcoming Tech Trek Canada tour, which will be presented by by Metal Injection. Headlined by Archspire, the tour will see support from Soreption, Entheos, and Wormhole. Dates and cities are TBD.

Speaking of the trek, Archspire comments:

"It is with pure glee, excitement, and stokeage that we can finally announce the lineup for The Tech Trek Canada Tour. We spent months building this package, and we feel it absolutely lives up to what people have come to expect from the Tech Trek branded tour.

"Archspire will headline this run, playing shows across Canada for the first time in TWO YEARS! We feel an absolute connection with touring Canada, as we have done it many times, especially in the early days of the band. We have some of our best tour stories take place on long drives from Winnipeg to Thunder Bay, or when we almost lost our trailer due to poor welding on the #1 highway through the prairies. Some of our favorite bands have come from Canada as well, and the influence of those bands has been immeasurable.

"We're bringing along our wonderful Swedish friends in Soreption as direct support for this run, a band we have stated before as an influence as far back as 2009, the year Archspire first started playing shows. They're extremely technical, memorable, and they bring an element of groove that most other bands simply cannot match. We can't wait to share the stage with them for a few weeks across this massive country of ours.

"We also have the excellent Entheos, a band who has worked hard to make a name for themselves in this business by exciting audiences with energetic live shows and unique music. Their musicianship is astounding, and their presentation is staggering, so we knew they'd be a great fit for this bill.

"Finally, opening the tour will be the hilarious and overwhelmingly talented Wormhole, from Baltimore. If this band isn't on your radar already, you'd be doing yourself a disservice by not coming to see their crushing live performance on this tour. Get to the show early, you won't regret it.

"We will announce dates for this tour in the coming weeks, and we also have a couple extra surprises for our Canadian fans, including extremely limited merchandise, and MAYBE a chance to hear some new unreleased material...

"We'll see you on the road!

STAY TECH

Archspire"