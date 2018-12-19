Are Multiple Insurance Plans Useful?

Insurance is something that almost each and every person has have heard of. People across the globe take up insurances to protect themselves and their loved ones. From numerous unforeseen tragedies that may occur in the future. To put issimply, insurance is a sort of security and a means of protection against financial struggle or monetary problems that might arise due to certain unprecedented causes that causes harm to the individual taking the insurance. In some cases, the protection offered by the insurance extends to the family and lived ones also depending on the terms and conditions of the insurance policy. This is a type of risk management which is primarily used to avoid and cope with risks of a contingent condition or uncertain loss.

The person who purchases an insurance policy is known as the insured or the policyholder as it is under his or her name that the insurance is drawn upon. The organization or entity that provide the insurance policy if the insurer which is basically the insurance company.

Insurance is not only of one single type. Life presents us with numerous different situation and challenges that we must get through in the best way possible. Similarly, there are different kinds of uncertain situations in life that may arise and create a difficult situation for us. To make up for the numerous amounts of risks, each with its own aspect, there are a number of different types of life insurance policies to choose from. Different insurance policies protect the policyholder for the particular risk it is tailored to. Depending on the type of risk one wishes o protect oneself from, he or she can choose from an array of insurance policies. There are many insurance policies like auto insurance where the insured can receive financial support in the event of loss of the policyholder’s vehicle. If supposing the vehicle of the insured were to get damaged in a road accident or car collision, then he or she can tap into their auto insurance policy to pay for the repairs.

Health insurance helps cover the cost of medical treatment for the insured if he or she suffers certain health issues that need stronger monetary support like dental and medical insurance.



A life insurance policy is one of the most common and most popular types of insurance that a person can apply for. The life insurance policy provides monetary support or death benefit to the family and loved ones of the insured In the event of the death of the insured. The benefit and financial idare provided to those who the insured mentions in his policy as this or her nominee. Some life insurance policies often have the option of paying the proceeds to the beneficiary or nominee in a lump sum cash amount or can pay it on the annuity.

Property insurance is another type of insurance policy which provides risk protection against property damage against risks like fire damage, theft and weather damage. Specializations of this type of insurance policy can be tailored to provide risk protection for property owned by the policyholder even against natural disasters like floods, earthquakes,and cyclones.

There are many other types of insurance policies and the subtypes of each policy for a person to choose from. People can even have multiple insurance policies to their name if they so desire. This begs the question, is having multiple insurance plans useful or not?

It is common nature of human being to want more. People are never satisfied with what they have and seek comfort in multitude. Whatsoever they do poses; they try to protect it as closely as possible. The same can be said about insurance policies. The prime goal of insurance policies like property and life insurance policies is to protect the insured by providing monetary support in times of distress. We live in a capitalistic society where money is the universal language and is there isa way to acquire more money and ways to spend less of it then people will always opt for them. People often tell each other “that it is better to be safe than sorry. It is not possible to have perfect protection against every possible threat in a single insurance plan. No matter how sophisticated and offering the plan maybe, there is always another plan or a better version of the same plan which can be availed to have better security against threats and risks.

Simply put, having multiple insurance policies is most definitely useful for anyone and everyone. Investing in a number of insurance plans simple provides more securities against multiple risk factors. Here is why having multiple insurance plans is overall a beneficial thing to have.

Advantages of multiple insurance plans

1) Comprehensive coverage: it is very difficult to find all the amenities that a person is looking for in one single insurance policy. Different policies have different features which are unique to them specifically. There is constant growth in the investment market,and insurance companies are constantly adding new features to their policies to attract the attention of potential policyholder. So, by having multiple different insurance plans under your name, you will be able to enjoy a wider and more comprehensive assortment of feature that will help you protect yourself financially from different risk factors.

2) Lower premium rate: surprising as it may sound, buying multiple small insurances will cause lower amounts of total premiums that must be paid by the insured. Insurance plans like life insurance policies and others require premium amounts to be paid either in lump sum amount or in particular intervals of time. Depending on the policy, this premium payment can be a large one or small. When you buy many small insurance policies, the aggregated premium that has to be paid across the entire bought insurance plans id relatively less thantat of a single or two elaborate insurance plans.

3) Greater reduction of risk and liabilities: as mentioned earlier, insurance policies cater to specific risks that may occur like death risk in the case of life insurance policy. If you have only one insurance plan like that of auto insurance, then you can only have financial protection against damages and risks pertaining to your vehicle only. Other risks like property damage and untimely demise will not be covered by this one policy, to cater to the other possible risks one must have auto and life insurance policies alongside auto insurance. There is a popular saying “do not put all your eggs in one basket”.This is very much applicable to insurance plans also. By possessing multiple insurance plans, you are diversifying the possibilities and increasing the risk coverage across multiple threats that might occur.

4) Better claim settlement: in the market of insurance policies and plans, insurance companies often tend to deny and reject claims if any anomaly is found in the proposal for a claim settlement. There might be time where the reason for the insurance claim did not align with the initial terms and conditions of the insurance policy when it was first being discussed. Other times, if not completely, partial amount of the claim is denied,and a certain percentage of the insurance claim is withheld from you. Having multiple insurance plans allows you to have better claim settlement options. If you are having issues with a certain insurance claim settlement, then you can turn to a different insurance company’s plan which you have under your name and get the requisite financial backup to deal with the financial retaliation of the associated risk or threat.

5) Affordable and optimum coverage: having multiple insurance plans helps you have adequate coverage over multiple insurance plans. Starting early and gradually buying small healthy and life insurance policies will benefit you in the long run. This will allow you to have a strong live cover and the cost to afford the cover become much easier.

All these points all-state at the conclusive fact that having multiple insurance plans to your name is most definitely a useful and beneficial thing to do. Securing yourself against as many risks that are predicted in the future will help you andyou loved ones to handle tough times with ease. Monetary support and financial strength is a key factor during times of crisis and having a number ofdifferent as well as similar insurance plans gives you that financial support. No price can be put on for the safety and security of you and your family, yet money is a crucial requirement to avail the protection and resources to bounce back from low times. By being smart and scouting the best options to make sure that you may sail through tough times with ease, you can save and relish life to its fullest. The saying “you can never be too safe” is a perfect fit for this as the more insurance plans you have under your name, the more safe and protected you are to face any risks that may threaten the normal functioning of your daily life.