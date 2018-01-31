ARMORED DAWN Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Barbarians In Black Album

Armored Dawn is a promising heavy/power metal band from Brazil who will debut on AFM Records with their new album, Barbarians In Black, on February 23rd. A video trailer for the upcoming release can be seen below.

"Beware Of The Dragon"

"Bloodstone"

"Men Of Odin"

"Chance To Live Again"

"Unbreakable"

"Eyes Behind The Crow"

"Sail Away"

"Gods Of Metal"

"Survivor"

"Barbarians In Black"

Trailer:

After supporting Fates Warning on their latest European tour, Armored Dawn will now open for Saxon at the following shows:

February

27 - Tilburg, Netherlands

28 - Saarbrücken, Germany

March

1 - Hannover, Germany

2 - Frankfurt, Germany

3 - Dresden, Germany