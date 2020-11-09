ARMORED SAINT Land On Worldwide Charts With Punching The Sky Album

Armored Saint recently released their eighth full-length album, Punching The Sky, via Metal Blade Records. The album has landed on the worldwide charts.

UK Charts

#33 - Independent Chart

#15 - Rock & Metal Chart

North American Charts

#4 - Current Hard Music Albums

#6 - Top New Artists

#16 - Top Independent Albums

#17 - Current Rock Albums

#28 - Internet Albums

#33 - Billboard Top Current Albums

#35 - Current Digital Albums

#39 - Billboard Top Albums

Canadian Charts

#8 - Hard Music Albums

#67 - Top Current Albums

#92 - Billboard Top Albums

European Charts

#12 - Germany

#23 - Switzerland

#40 - Finland (Physical Album)

#58 - Austria

#74 - Flanders (Region of Belgium)

#86 - Netherlands

#183 - France

Order Punching The Sky here.

Punching The Sky tracklisting:

"Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants"

"End Of The Attention Span"

"Bubble"

"My Jurisdiction"

"Do Wrong To None"

"Lone Wolf"

"Missile To Gun"

"Fly In The Ointment"

"Bark, No Bite"

"Unfair"

"Never You Fret"

"Missile To Gun" video:

"Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants" video:

"End Of The Attention Span" video: