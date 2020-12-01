ARMORED SAINT Release At-Home Video For "Never You Fret"

Armored Saint recently released their eighth full-length album, Punching The Sky, via Metal Blade Records. The group have released a video for "Never You Fret", filmed at home by the band. Watch below:

Punching The Sky tracklisting:

"Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants"

"End Of The Attention Span"

"Bubble"

"My Jurisdiction"

"Do Wrong To None"

"Lone Wolf"

"Missile To Gun"

"Fly In The Ointment"

"Bark, No Bite"

"Unfair"

"Never You Fret"

"Missile To Gun" video:

"Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants" video:

"End Of The Attention Span" video: