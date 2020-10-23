ARMORED SAINT Release "Missile To Gun" Music Video; Punching The Sky Album Out Now

Armored Saint have released their eighth full-length album, Punching The Sky, via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the album, a video for the new single "Missile To Gun" (produced by Defiant Digital Productions, directed by Robert Graves) can be seen below:

Order Punching The Sky here.

Punching The Sky tracklisting:

"Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants"

"End Of The Attention Span"

"Bubble"

"My Jurisdiction"

"Do Wrong To None"

"Lone Wolf"

"Missile To Gun"

"Fly In The Ointment"

"Bark, No Bite"

"Unfair"

"Never You Fret"

"Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants" video:

"End Of The Attention Span" video: