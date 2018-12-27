ARMORED SAINT - "Working On New Music"

"We can't believe this year has flown by so fast," says Armored Saint. "We wanted to extend our gratitude to everyone who came out and supported us this year (and every year). What an amazing year we had. Travelling far, beyond places we ever imagined, meeting so many new fans and old for the first time, performing Symbol for you, has all been such an amazing experience."

"We are constantly reminding ourselves on how very lucky we are to have supporters like you for so many years. We never imagined we'd be still doing this 37 years later, but it's what we hoped for. Thank you for being there. In return, we hope to leave it all out there, on stage, for you every night. Blood, sweat, tears, bruises and all."

"Thank you to all our crew that work their asses off! We want to sincerely wish you all a Happy Holiday Season, and a Very Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year. We are working on new music and we look forward to seeing you all in 2019! Peace!

John, Joey, Jeff, Phil and Gonzo"

In live news, Armored Saint has been confirmed to perform aboard Megadeth's first-ever Megacruise. It sets sail on October 13th, 2019 from Los Angeles, and will hit ports of San Diego, California and Ensenada, Mexico on the NCL Jewel. The ship returns on October 18th. Further details can be found here.