ARMORTURA To Release Debut In January; ANNIHILATOR’s Jeff Waters Guests On Track

Armortura are a melodic thrash metal band based in North East England and although the music is loosely based on old school thrash, there are lots of modern and melodic influences that can be heard from the tight, harmonised guitars coupled with pounding bass lines and powerful vocals.

Armortura was formed in April 2016 by ex-Holosade members Phil De Sade (vocals) and Paul Trotter (guitarist), who, after a chance meeting at a Rock Night back in March 2016, decided to catapult their creative musical ideas and shared passion for hard hitting metal music into a new venture, following their dreams of spreading this unique blend of metal music as far and wide as possible.

Early 2017 saw the full band formulation of Adam Ironside on guitar Neil Vickers on drums (also ex-Holosade) and Steve Smart on bass to make the talented five-piece metal machine you see today.

The writing of the ten track album came into full flow throughout 2016 and early 2017, when many an hour was spent in Paul’s home studio recording demo tracks that would be built upon before launching into the professional studio. Final recording, mixing and mastering of the self-financed album began in July 2016 with Producer James Stephenson at Stymphalian Productions in York, UK. The album took one year to complete from start to final mix.

In April 2017, Armortura submitted a four track demo to Mighty Music which was well received and Mighty Music requested to hear the full album. The label were delighted with the full album and in July 2017, Armortura signed to Denmark’s biggest metal label, Mighty Music, who will be releasing the killer self-entitled debut album worldwide on January 26th 2018.

Jeff Waters from Annihilator is guesting with guitar solos on the bonus track "11th Hour" (remix). As great fans of Annihilator, the band sent their album to Waters, and he really liked it. And both parts then agreed to have Waters to guest on Armorturas debut album.

First single from the album - “Insidious" - will be unleashed on November 26th.

Tracklisting:

“Zodiac”

“Insidious”

“Hellbound”

“Cursed”

“Shadow Underworld”

“Flight 19”

“11th Hour”

“Wanted Dead Or Alive”

“The Keep”

“Requiem For The Damned”

“11th Hour” (feat. Jeff Waters) (Bonus Track)