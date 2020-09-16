ARNEL PINEDA And ONE OK ROCK'S Taka Perform JOURNEY Classic "Open Arms"; Video

September 16, 2020, 29 minutes ago

news classic rock journey arnel pineda

ARNEL PINEDA And ONE OK ROCK'S Taka Perform JOURNEY Classic "Open Arms"; Video

Journey singer Arnel Pineda has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Good day folks... to honor the legacy of Journey's Escape album  specifically Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Perry, RossValory, SteveSmith... me and my one of a kind & extra exceptional buddy rocker of the  amazing band One Ok Rock, Taka, decided to jam this song 'Open Arms'. Hope you'll enjoy it folks... and thank you in advance if you ever find yourselves listening and watching it for awhile."



