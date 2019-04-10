ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Launch Official Live Video For "End Of Existence"

April 10, 2019, an hour ago

Canada's Arrival Of Autumn have released an official live video for "End Of Existence", a track from the band's second full-length album and Nuclear Blast debut, Harbinger. Watch below:

Harbringer was produced and mixed by Jason Suecof and mastered by Alan Douches. Order the album here.

Harbinger tracklisting:

"Hurricane On The Horizon"
"End Of Existence"
"Witness"
"The Horror"
"Old Bones // New Blood"
"Better Off Without"
"Symbiotic"
"An Omen Of Loss"
"The Endless"
"Apocalyptic"

"Better Off Without" video:

"Witness" lyric video:

Arrival Of Autumn is:

Jamison Friesen - vocals
Brendan Anderson - lead guitar
Kevin Student - bass
Ryan Sorensen - guitar
Ty Fox - drums



