ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Launch Official Live Video For "End Of Existence"

Canada's Arrival Of Autumn have released an official live video for "End Of Existence", a track from the band's second full-length album and Nuclear Blast debut, Harbinger. Watch below:

Harbringer was produced and mixed by Jason Suecof and mastered by Alan Douches. Order the album here.

Harbinger tracklisting:

"Hurricane On The Horizon"

"End Of Existence"

"Witness"

"The Horror"

"Old Bones // New Blood"

"Better Off Without"

"Symbiotic"

"An Omen Of Loss"

"The Endless"

"Apocalyptic"

"Better Off Without" video:

"Witness" lyric video:

Arrival Of Autumn is:

Jamison Friesen - vocals

Brendan Anderson - lead guitar

Kevin Student - bass

Ryan Sorensen - guitar

Ty Fox - drums