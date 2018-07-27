ARSIS Announce North American Co-Headline Tour With DECREPIT BIRTH

Melodic tech-death overlords Arsis (pictured above) and brutal-tech death merchants DECREPIT BIRTH, have been announced as the co-headliners of this years Bloodletting North America tour. Joining them are Pyrexia, Angelmaker and Within Destruction.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 30th at 9 AM, PST / 12 noon, EST here. Confirmed dates are listed below.

October

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live

19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar

20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf

21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live

25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

November

1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill

Arsis recently completed work on their 6th studio album with producer Mark Lewis. More details to be announced shorty.

Decrepit Birth's latest album, Axis Mundi, was their first offering in seven years upon its release in July of 2017. The record was mixed and mastered by Stefano Morabito at 16th Cellar Studios.