ARSIS Announce North American Co-Headline Tour With DECREPIT BIRTH
July 27, 2018, an hour ago
Melodic tech-death overlords Arsis (pictured above) and brutal-tech death merchants DECREPIT BIRTH, have been announced as the co-headliners of this years Bloodletting North America tour. Joining them are Pyrexia, Angelmaker and Within Destruction.
Tickets go on sale Monday, July 30th at 9 AM, PST / 12 noon, EST here. Confirmed dates are listed below.
October
12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Live
19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar
20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf
21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka’s Live
25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland
27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow
28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi
30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques
31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
November
1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos
3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
4 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks
11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill
Arsis recently completed work on their 6th studio album with producer Mark Lewis. More details to be announced shorty.
Decrepit Birth's latest album, Axis Mundi, was their first offering in seven years upon its release in July of 2017. The record was mixed and mastered by Stefano Morabito at 16th Cellar Studios.