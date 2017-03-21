ART OF ANARCHY Announce Tour Dates; VIP Upgrades / Meet And Greet Packages Available For All April Shows

Art Of Anarchy, featuring vocalist Scott Stapp (Creed), have announced April tour dates in support of their new album, The Madness, set to release on March 24th worldwide via Century Media/Sony.

The tour will kick off on April 3rd in Amityville, NY at Revolution Bar & Music Hall and will conclude at the Rock Into Spring Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada at the M Resort Spa Casino where the band will headline on Saturday April 29th.

VIP upgrades and Meet & Greet packages are available for all April shows here.

Tour dates:

April

3 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Music Hall

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

6 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

7 - Sarnia, ON - Station Music Hall

8 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

10 - Libertyville, IL - Austin’s Saloon

11 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

13 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Rusty Spur

14 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center

29 - Henderson, NV - M Resort

Art of Anarchy is one of the rare rock bands where each member has a strong identity, and together creates something special. No filler, just raw talent, and dedication to the music and being true to who they are. The members have collectively sold tens of millions of albums worldwide and have a rock pedigree that most artists would be content to rest their laurels on. But while AOA possess the star power of a rock “super group” in spades, the band’s focus is squarely on songwriting and musical craft.

Lead guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal hails formerly from Guns N’ Roses, while bassist John Moyer first rose to fame as a member of Disturbed. Twin brothers Jon Votta (guitar) and Vince Votta (drums), meanwhile, first gained renown as fixtures on the New York music scene. The most recent addition to the group is Grammy Award winner Scott Stapp, the founder and lead singer of Creed. Stapp will be replacing the late Scott Weiland (of Stone Temple Pilots) as AOA’s lead singer.

AOA evolved organically out of an 18-year friendship between Bumblefoot and the Votta brothers. Jon Votta came to Bumblefoot with the idea of putting together a new band with a diverse group of talent and a uniquely melodic and aggressive sound.

The group released their self-titled debut album, Art Of Anarchy in June 2015, featuring the late Scott Weiland on vocals. The album showcased a gritty hard rock edge balanced by a powerful focus on innovative songwriting and skillful musicianship. Bumblefoot shines throughout the album not only as band’s co-guitarist (and a world class one at that) but also as the producer and engineer on the album. Jon Votta shares lead responsibilities with Bumblefoot and co-wrote the album with Weiland. Vince Votta brings his powerful rock drumming sensibilities and showmanship, while Moyer brings a punchy bottom end that rounds out the sound of AOA.

The band’s next chapter begins now: The addition of Stapp and the electrifying new musical direction he brings ushers in a new era for the group. “I’m excited to be a part of Art of Anarchy,” said Stapp. “I appreciate collaborating with other talented artists and I can’t wait to share our new music with the fans very soon.”

"The other members of AOA and I are equally excited to have Stapp on board,” said manager John Gomez. “This is the first band Scott has fronted outside of Creed and his heart's really in it. Scott’s vision, his gift for gut-wrenching storytelling, and his powerful vocals lend a bold new energy to the group," Bumblefoot adds, “Scott's style and the personal lyrics he's been writing are taking the sound in a new direction— one that brings out the best in all of us. It's a new chapter for us all, and I'm looking forward to sharing the new music with the fans and seeing what the future holds.”

Vince Votta concurs, saying, "It’s been awesome having Stapp on board. Everyone is bringing their A-game and can't wait to bring it live to the stage.”

The band recently released a lyric video for “Changed Man”, a track from their new album, The Madness, available on March 24th. The video is available for streaming below along with another video explaining the meaning of the song.

Tracklisting:

“Echo Of A Scream”

“1,000 Degrees”

“No Surrender”

“The Madness”

“Won't Let You Down”

“Changed Man”

“A Light In Me”

“Somber”

“Dancing With The Devil”

“Afterburn”

“Changed Man” lyric video:

“Changed Man” song meaning:

“Echo Of A Scream” lyric video:

"Echo Of A Stream" song meaning:

“No Surrender” lyric video:

“The Madness” video:

In the videos below, Scott Stapp discusses the meaning behind the album tracks “No Surrender” and “The Madness”.