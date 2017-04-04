ART OF ANARCHY Perform Acoustically At WDHA Coors Light Studio; Video

Art Of Anarchy - featuring vocalist Scott Stapp (Creed), Disturbed bassist John Moyer and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal - recently performed acoustic versions of their songs "The Madness" and "Changed Man" at WDHA Coors Light Studio. Video of the performance can be seen below:

Art Of Anarchy are on the road in support of their new album, The Madness, out now via Century Media/Sony. The tour will conclude at the Rock Into Spring Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada at the M Resort Spa Casino where the band will headline on Saturday April 29th.

VIP upgrades and Meet & Greet packages are available for all April shows here.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

6 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

7 - Sarnia, ON - Station Music Hall

8 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

10 - Libertyville, IL - Austin’s Saloon

11 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge

13 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Rusty Spur

14 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center

29 - Henderson, NV - M Resort

Tracklisting:

“Echo Of A Scream”

“1,000 Degrees”

“No Surrender”

“The Madness”

“Won't Let You Down”

“Changed Man”

“A Light In Me”

“Somber”

“Dancing With The Devil”

“Afterburn”

“Changed Man” lyric video:

“Echo Of A Scream” lyric video:

“No Surrender” lyric video:

“The Madness” video: