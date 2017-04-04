ART OF ANARCHY Perform Acoustically At WDHA Coors Light Studio; Video

April 4, 2017, an hour ago

news hard rock art of anarchy

Art Of Anarchy - featuring vocalist Scott Stapp (Creed), Disturbed bassist John Moyer and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal - recently performed acoustic versions of their songs "The Madness" and "Changed Man" at WDHA Coors Light Studio. Video of the performance can be seen below:

Art Of Anarchy are on the road in support of their new album, The Madness, out now via Century Media/Sony. The tour will conclude at the Rock Into Spring Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada at the M Resort Spa Casino where the band will headline on Saturday April 29th.

VIP upgrades and Meet & Greet packages are available for all April shows here.

Tour dates:

April
4 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
6 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
7 - Sarnia, ON - Station Music Hall
8 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory
10 - Libertyville, IL - Austin’s Saloon
11 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge
13 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Rusty Spur
14 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center
29 - Henderson, NV - M Resort

Tracklisting:

“Echo Of A Scream”
“1,000 Degrees”
“No Surrender”
“The Madness”
“Won't Let You Down”
“Changed Man”
“A Light In Me”
“Somber”
“Dancing With The Devil”
“Afterburn”

“Changed Man” lyric video:

“Echo Of A Scream” lyric video:

“No Surrender” lyric video:

“The Madness” video:

