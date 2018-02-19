ART OF ANARCHY Sues Vocalist SCOTT STAPP For Refusing To Appear At Concerts

Art Of Anarchy featuing vocalist Scott Stapp (Creed), guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses), bassist John Moyer (Disturbed) and the Votta twins, guitarist Jon and drummer Vince, released their sophomore album, The Madness, in March 2017 worldwide via Century Media / Sony.

Now, eleven months later, Frank Donnelly of Staten Island Live is reporting that the band has filed a $1.2 million dollar lawsuit against their singer, Scott Stapp, for "refusing to appear at concerts or promote their group Art Of Anarchy, costing them a recording contract and big bucks in the process."

The lawsuit "alleges Stapp failed to tour with the band and participate in promotional photo and video shoots and publicity events as required by his contract."

"Stapp's failure to live up to his contract led to the cancellation of the group's recording contract," the complaint alleges.

"If Stapp had dedicated himself to Art Of Anarchy with the same fervor that he dedicated to his solo career, Art Of Anarchy would have had a successful concert tour and its record contract would not have been terminated," the complaint alleges.

Stapp signed on with Vice and the band in 2015 after the death of the original singer, Scott Weiland, formerly of Stone Temple Pilots, said the complaint.

Learn more at silive.com.